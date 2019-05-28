RAILA shocks RUTO again as he tells him point blank what will happen in 2022-The DP should be scared as hell

Tuesday May 28, 2019

-Opposition leader Raila Odinga on Monday stirred political waters after he hinted that the 2022 presidential race will be a do-or-die contest.





Without revealing if he will run, Raila told those engaging in 2022 politics, among the Deputy President William Ruto, to brace themselves for a tough battle.





He was speaking when he went to Burma market with a host of ODM leaders for lunch.





Raila told the thrilled supporters that there are things they want to fix that will change the direction of the country’s politics for good.





“Don’t be swayed or derailed by politics of 2022. There are things we must fix before 2022. If we don’t stand up now, things are going to get worse,” said Raila.





He noted that the changes will be key to the country as they will restore sanity to our politics.





“The coming changes will provide a chance to restore some sanity to our politics and running of public affairs,” he added.





The ODM Party leader stopped at Burma Market while on his way to condole with the family of former Assistant Minister Oduya Oprong.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



