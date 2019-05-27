RAILA ODINGA unmasks RUTO’s lies – You never negotiated for my post as African Union envoy and please shut up!

Monday May 27,2019

-National Super Alliance(NASA) leader , Raila Odinga, has dismissed claims that Deputy President William Ruto was involved in negotiating for his job as High Representative of Infrastructure in the African Union.





On Sunday , Ruto revealed how together with President Uhuru Kenyatta, negotiated for the deal to make the opposition leader in charge of infrastructure in Africa.





Now Raila through his spokesman , Dennis Onyango, dismissed the claims and said Ruto was not involved in any negotiation.





“We don't know what Ruto is party to and what he is not. If he had his way, he would be party to everything and anything,” Onyango stated.





The spokesman claimed that DP Ruto never wishes well for the opposition leader and if anything, his involvement in the deal would have been to make Raila not to get the position, a plan that might have backfired.





“What we know and I believe all Kenyans know is that Ruto can never be party to anything that uplifts Raila Odinga. If he was party to those talks, he must have joined to stop it but failed,” he said.



