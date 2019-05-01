RAILA ODINGA spotted somewhere with TV Slay Queen BETTY KYALLO and somebody thinks he was thirsting on her(PHOTOs).

Wednesday, May 1,2019- It’s never a dull day on Kenya’s social media.

Kenyans are good in digging people’s lives and one of the prominent politicians who Kenyans love discussing about  and invading his private life is former Prime Minister Raila Odinga alias Baba.

Photos of Baba with TV slay queen and Joho former squeeze Betty Kyallo have emerged and this guy called David Momanyi thinks he was thirsting on her.

 He claims The Enigma was throwing glances on Betty Kyallo and admiring her beauty.

See what he posted on Group Kenya.

Kenyans though, SMH!!


                                        



