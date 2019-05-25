RAILA ODINGA says MATIANGI is in government to stay – Lambasts RUTO and his orphans for planning for his impeachment

Saturday May 25, 2019-

Orange Democratic Movement(ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, has claimed that allies of Deputy President William Ruto are targeting Interior CS, Fred Matiangi, because of fighting corruption in Kenya.





Speaking in Kisii County on Friday, Raila said Matiangi is the man behind the ongoing corruption purge and allies of DP are targeting him because they know they are corrupt.





Raila Odinga also defended Matiangi over claims that he was involved in fake gold scam.





“It is important for Kenyans to be told the truth. Impeaching Matiang'i is a joke because he has nothing to do with the fake gold scam," Raila said.





The former Prime Minister said Matiang'i should not be shaken by the cheap threats by a section of politicians who have called for his removal from office.





"Some people think they will use their greediness and jealousy to impeach Matiang'i. We can't allow anyone touch Matiang'i due to the good work he is doing for Kenyans. The impeachment threats should not give Matiang'i sleepless nights," he stated.





The Kenyan DAILY POST