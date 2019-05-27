RAILA now breaks silence on the sensiless Matungu killings that has seen Senator MALALA and ex-CS ECHESA arrested and released-Heads must roll!

Monday May 27, 2019

-ODM leader Raila Odinga has asked the police to speed up investigations into the killings in Matungu, Kakamega County.





Speaking at Shibuye Village in Shinyalu Constituency during the burial of Julius Atsango, brother to Shinyalu MP Justus Kizito, Raila said that it is disturbing to witness innocent Kenyans dying while police are not doing much to salvage the situation.





He appealed to security officers and investigative agencies to come to the bottom of the matter as soon as possible to restore peace in the region.





His remarks came after police arrested Bishop Rashid Makokha arrested over mysterious killings in the areas as tension remains high.





Raila, who also doubles as AU special envoy, questioned why police are yet to unravel the mystery behind the murder even after public outcry.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



