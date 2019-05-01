RAILA is filthy rich and cannot steal Sh 400 million from Dubai’s SHEIKH MOHAMMED – UHURU’s man says over fake gold scandal

Wednesday May 22, 2019 - A close confidante of President Uhuru Kenyatta has defended National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga, over the Sh 400 million fake gold scandal.





Raila is among top politicians implicated in the flopped deal between local dealers and Dubai’s royal family, alongside President Uhuru Kenyatta.





Speaking on Wednesday, political analyst, Ambrose Weda, dismissed these claims, terming them unrealistic to expect Raila to engage in such deals, saying that he is past that level.





The analyst further said that Jubilee Party members allied to Deputy President William Ruto who have been trying to further stain Raila's name will not be successful because Kenyans will not believe them.





"I don't think Raila can be involved in such a deal, he is richer than Sh400 million.”





“Uhuru too wouldn't be interested in such.”





“The people naming them are missing the point," Weda said.



