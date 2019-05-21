RAILA in tears as UHURU disowns him publicly one more time-RUTO already in celebration after the good news

RAILA in tears as UHURU disowns him publicly one more time-RUTO already in celebration after the good newsNews 07:57
Tuesday May 21, 2019-President Uhuru Kenyatta has insisted that his new found love with Opposition Leader Raila Odinga, popularly known as the handshake, has zero political agenda.
Speaking yesterday, Uhuru denied ever making a pact with Raila regarding 2022 General Elections.
“That is why we are committed to ensuring we build a cohesive society, and that is not a political agenda, it is actually a social economic agenda,” he said.
The handshake has been a source of ripples within the Jubilee administration which has seen the party divided into two camps with one camp coalescing around the President while the other leaning towards Deputy President William Ruto.
