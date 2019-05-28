Radio Africa’s CAROL RADULL tantalizes men as she steps out in a sexy glamorous dress (PHOTOs)Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Gossip and Drama, Lifestyle, Photos 01:48
Tuesday, May 28, 2019- Popular sports journalist and radio host, Carol Radull has excited netizens after stepping out in a dress and a face full of make-up.
This is a big deal simply because Radull is known for her tomboy look which involves t-shirts and jeans.
Hence when she shared photos of herself slaying in a sexy dress and make-up done, she took her fans by surprise with some joking that maybe her account was hacked.
Carol married her long-time boyfriend one Mike Njiru in 2009 in a lavish beach wedding but their marriage hit a dead end a few years ago.
She captioned the photos: “"There's always a blessing to thank God for; the ones you are aware of, and the ones that you are not. Be grateful to God every day."
Isn’t she lovely?
See the photos below.
