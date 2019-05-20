RACHEL SHEBESH will kill RUTO with heart attack! See what he said about RAILA and the 2022 that made even UHURU very jealous?

Monday May 20, 2019 -Public Service, Youth and Gender Affairs Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS), Rachel Shebesh, has once again expressed confidence in Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga's leadership, saying he is the man to watch going to 2022 elections.





Speaking on Kisumu's Radio Nam Lolwe on Monday, the former Nairobi Woman Representative referred to the former premier as the People’s President, a title he was given by his followers and supporters after his 2018 mock swearing-in.





Shebesh noted that Raila remains an unquestioned national leader and the main man in Nyanza politics, adding that he should not be considered weak as a result of his current silence with regards to the 2022 General Polls.





"Raila, the people's president, is still leading his people. Never in your wildest dreams should you imagine that he has lost his political footing. He is still at the helm of Nyanza which has for long been his bedrock," she said in reference to Deputy President William Ruto.



