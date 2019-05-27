Prophet DAVID OWUOR is a real man of God! – See how he prophesied PERU earthquake that hit the Country on Sunday- The whole world was shocked by his prophesy

Monday May 27, 2019

-A powerful magnitude 8.0 earthquake struck a remote part of Peru early Sunday, collapsing buildings and knocking out power to some areas but only one death was reported.





The quake struck at 2:41 a.m. and was centered in a vast nature preserve 92 kilometers east of the small town of Yurimaguas.





The Peru’s earthquake has shocked Kenyans since, Repentance and Holiness Prophet, David Owuor, prophesied the said earthquake in 2018.





On October 25, 2018, the respected prophet visited Peru National Congress and warned Peruvians of a major earthquake that will originate from the Andes Mountains if the fail to repent.





“Then I see an earthquake hitting the Andes Mountains, it is so big, that shakes the Andes Mountains and down there it digs a very big hole it looks like a quarry. So, the Lord has sent me to call from the National Assembly here , I am now calling this nation to repentance. I have been sent to this nation and now standing here, I am calling the wonderful people of Peru to repent,'' Owuor told the congregation.





Coincidentally the quake originated from Andes Mountains.



