Prof. GEORGE MAGOHA is worse than AMINA MOHAMMED; he will fail spectacularly as Education CS-RUTO’s Senator AARON CHERUIYOT drops a bomb

Tuesday May 28, 2019- Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot has expressed his dissatisfaction with the manner in which Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha is handling the sector.





According to the Cheruiyot, Sports CS Amina Mohammed managed the ministry far much better than Magoha, who he claimed will fail terribly.





In a tweet, Cheruiyot said Amina handled the Competence Based Curriculum (CBC) and North Eastern teachers’ fiasco so well, unlike Magoha who has ignored stakeholders in key decisions that affect the education sector.





"Over time, Kenyans will realise how well Amina Mohammed meant and was fit for Education Ministry. She handled CBC and North Eastern teachers’ fiasco so well, but the system kicked her out.”





“Magoha will fail spectacularly. Kenya is not UoN. You can't rubbish stakeholders," claimed the Senator who is allied to Deputy President William Ruto.





Other leaders who have also expressed concern with the leadership of Magoha include Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula, who opposed subjecting Grade Three pupils to national exams.



