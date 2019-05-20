Poor WETANGULA; this is too much; he may commit suicide after this! See who has also abandoned him for RUTO after KHALWALE left?

Monday May 20, 2019

-Deputy President William Ruto's presidential bid has received a major boost after Trans Nzoia Governor Patrick Khaemba announced his defection from Ford Kenya to Jubilee.





Khaemba, who has been a strong member of the Ford Kenya party and an ally of Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula, revealed that he will stand with Ruto until he becomes the next President of Kenya.





He noted that Ruto, who is considered a front runner in the race for power, has what it takes to transform this nation if given the mandate.





Sikukuwa Jubilee, niko kwa nyumba ingine iko na moshi mingi. Na mimi nikapima nikasema ata kama nywele imekwisha, akili haijakwisha. (I wasn’t in Jubilee, I'm in a house with too much smoke. I did my calculations and realized that even though I'm bald headed, my brains are still functional)," he said during Ruto's tour of the region on Saturday.





"Nikasema nitaendelea kukaa kwa moshi kweli? Lazima nianze kujenga nyumba ingine yenye nitahamia, iyo ni mbaya kweli? Nimekosa akili kweli? (Will I continue staying in a house full of smoke really? I must start building another house where I will relocate to. Is that bad? Am I mad to do that?)," he posed.





His defection comes days after former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale ditched Ford Kenya for Jubilee.





Khaemba was received into Jubilee by Ruto who promised to work with him in improving service delivery to citizens.





The Kenyan DAILY POST