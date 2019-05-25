PHOTOs! This is a market in Kiambu yet WAITITU’s daughter has stashed over 100 million stolen money in her account, SMH!!

Saturday, May 25, 2019- A concerned Kiambu resident has shared photos of one of the markets in the County that is in a mess.

Traders are having a hard time doing business in the market because of poor drainage.

Kiambu Governor, Ferdinard Waititu, has been looting money allocated to the County with his wife, relatives and children.

There are reports that his daughter has over Ksh 100 million stashed in her bank account despite being just  a mere student.

See photos of the dilapidated market in Kiambu as Waititu continues looting public money.





