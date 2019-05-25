Photos of HELLEN KWAMBOKA, the police officer attached to parliament found murdered in her house in Umoja.Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Lifestyle, Photos 03:42
According to Police, Constable Hellen Kwamboka failed to show up at work on Friday prompting a search for her.
Police looking for boyfriend suspected to have killed her before going missing on Thursday night.
"No murder weapon was recovered from the scene and it is believed that a boyfriend who visited her on Thursday murdered her before escaping," an officer involved in the investigation said.
Her body was taken to Chiromo Mortuary.
See her photos below.
