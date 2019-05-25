Photos of HELLEN KWAMBOKA, the police officer attached to parliament found murdered in her house in Umoja.

Saturday, May 25, 2019- Hellen Kwamboka, a police officer attached at parliament police station was found murdered in her Umoja house on Friday.





According to Police, Constable Hellen Kwamboka failed to show up at work on Friday prompting a search for her.





Detectives from Buruburu police station found her house locked from inside and when they broke in, they found her body lying in a pool of blood with a deep cut on the head.



Police looking for boyfriend suspected to have killed her before going missing on Thursday night.





"No murder weapon was recovered from the scene and it is believed that a boyfriend who visited her on Thursday murdered her before escaping," an officer involved in the investigation said.





Her body was taken to Chiromo Mortuary.





See her photos below.



