Personal Assistant Job in Nairobi, Kenya

Vacant Position:

Executive Personal Assistant





Location: Nairobi, Kenya

Industry: Manufacturing

Our Client, the most innovative paint company in East Africa providing tailor made solutions to the construction and retail segments of the market with innovative products, services and world class after-sales support is urgently seeking to hire a versatile, enthusiastic and well organized Executive Personal Assistant.

The successful candidate will support the Vice Chairman by providing a high standard of personal executive level assistance to meet the needs of the VC’s objectives, including a significant amount of diary management, setting up meetings, hospitality, travel, visa arrangements and other matters by performing the following duties;

Essential Duties & Responsibilities:

· Act as the point of contact among executives, employees, clients and other external partners

· Comply with data protection legislation; manage company files and filing (both electronic and hard copy), archiving or disposal of documents when appropriate

· Produces information by transcribing, formatting, inputting, editing, retrieving, copying, and transmitting text, data, and graphics

· Prioritize and follow up on issues and concerns addressed to the Chairman including those of a sensitive or confidential nature and determine the appropriate course of action

· Monitor and respond to incoming communications (including complaints) to VC’s office including phone calls, emails and walk-ins, ensuring correct department distribution

· Maintain customer confidence and protects operations by keeping information confidential

· Provides historical reference by developing and utilizing filing and retrieval systems; recording meeting discussions

· Maintain office supplies inventory by checking stock to determine inventory level; anticipating needed supplies; evaluating new office products; placing and expediting orders for supplies; verifying receipt of supplies

· Secretarial support for meetings as and when required by the VC, including drafting and circulating meeting agendas, preparing minutes, communicating meeting reminders, confirming venues and arranging refreshments

· Responsible for managing VC’s personal driver’s daily schedule in line with VC’s daily requirements

· Organize and maintain the board room and Vice Chairman’s office

· Other duties and responsibilities as assigned

Key Competencies & Qualifications:

· Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration or any other related field from a recognized institution

· Must have at least 2-3 years’ of experience as Personal Assistant or similar role

· Discretion and trustworthiness: you will often be party of confidential information

· IT savvy and proficient in Microsoft Office

· Ability to effectively communicate written and verbally to all levels of management and to external stakeholders

· Results-oriented, detail-oriented, organized, able to multi-task, meet tight deadlines, and willing to work beyond normal scheduled work hours as necessary

· Organizational skills and the ability to be proactive and take initiative

· Calm character, able to prioritize and ensure smooth execution of tasks

If you’re up to the challenge, kindly send CV and cover letter only to recruitment@linkarkconsultants.com before close of business 31st May 2019.