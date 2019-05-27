Openly GAY CNN presenter, RICHARD QUEST, can’t hide his joy after proposing to his lover (PHOTOs)

Monday, May 27, 2019 -

Openly gay CNN Presenter, Richard Quest, has taken to social media to announce his engagement.





The Quest Means Business host, went on one knee to ask for his lover’s hand in marriage in he said ‘yes’





''I asked, and he said “yes”'' Quest captioned a photo of himself with his lover.





Mr. Quest was in Nairobi in October last year to witness the inaugural KQ flight from Kenya to US and during one of his media interviews, he urged President Uhuru to decriminalise same sex relationships.





“I am obviously going to be advancing an agenda that says there should be at least the decriminalization of same sexual activity.”





“It is straight forward, I’m not gonna mess around with that one.” Quest said.





However, last week, the Kenyan High Court declined to repeal article 162 which outlaws same sex unions in Kenya.





See photos below.