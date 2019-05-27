ODM’s ESTHER PASSARIS does the unthinkable to DP RUTO-This should cause RAILA some sleepless nights

Monday May 27, 2019

-Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris has explained the reason behind her coolness towards Deputy President William Ruto.





This is after her Opposition colleagues have been attacking and bashing the DP for his personalized attacks on ODM Leader Raila Odinga.





Speaking on Radio Maisha's Bunge La Maisha show on Monday, Passaris explained that she respects the DP's rank despite their political allegiance variations, terming this the reason behind her silence on matters to do with the DP.





She said that never at any point will she be seen attacking the DP, noting that despite their differences, there is still need for leaders to respect each other's political ranks.





"Mimi siwezi kumtukana Deputy President because he is the Deputy President, lazima tuheshimu cheo za watu (I cannot insult the Deputy President, he is the Deputy President. We must respect each other's ranks)," she said.










