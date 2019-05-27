No wonder they are committing suicide - See the 2019 salary slip of a Kenyan police officer

Monday, May 27, 2019 - Cases of Kenyan police officers entrusted by the Government to provide security to the citizens committing suicide have been on the rise.





In the last 2 days, 3 cops have been found dead under mysterious circumstances.





A cop reached out to Blogger Mutai and shared his payslip to show how most Kenyan cops are living from hand to mouth.





Most of their payslips are negative because they survive on loans.





Check this out.