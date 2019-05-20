NO MERCY! Ugandan socialite BAD BLACK dumps her Mzungu sponsor on social media after milking him dry (LOOK)

Monday, May 20, 2019- Controversial Ugandan socialite, Badblack, has sensationally dumped her Mzungu sponsor on social media after milking him dry.





The well endowed socialite was even engaged to the old geezer but learning that he’s not wealthy, she has decided to call off the engagement.





Taking to Instagram, she wrote: “ I thought he was rich that’s why I took him for safari test unfortunately he failed exams.





“I know my worth I can’t keep a broke old sugar daddy in the name of engagement while I have five of them who always fund $, I have returned the ring”









See her post below.



