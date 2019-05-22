Nigerian author sparks outrage with his view on the death of Kenyan writer BINYAVANGA WAINAINA (LOOK)

Wednesday, 22 May 2019- Nigerian author Reno Omokri has spark outrage on social media after he described the death of award winning Kenyan author and LGBT activist Binyavanga Wainaina as 'sad but a teachable moment for those who want to force the LGBTQ lifestyle down our throats.'





Binyavanga, who won the 2002 Caine Prize passed away on Tuesday night after suffering a stroke at Aga Khan Hospital in Nairobi aged 48 years.





Tributes have been pouring in from all over the world from literature lovers but Omokri has used his death to warn against ‘glamourising the gay lifestyle’









He wrote: “ I understand the rationale behind the tributes now pouring in, but we must be careful. Glamourising the gay lifestyle is not the way to go. Man fell in the Garden of Eden.





“One of the consequences of that fall is that we all have our sinful tendencies. Some of us have criminal tendencies. Some of us have tendencies to lie. Others have tendencies to overeat. Our cross is to fight our baser tendencies, not give in to them."



