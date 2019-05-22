New Nairobi socialite called PRINCESS THE MERMAID bares it all, She will in the upcoming Nairobi Diaries Sn 9(PHOTOs)

Wednesday, May 22, 2019 -Fans of the ratchet Nairobi Diaries show that used to air on K24TV before it took a break should prepare for more drama.





The show is coming back to the screens after a long break.





New socialites have been recruited among them this lady called Princess The Mermaid.





She is busy feeding men with thirst traps on her Instagram page.





We came across photos of Prince flaunting her naked bam while posing in sexy lingerie.





Check out the juicy photos.







