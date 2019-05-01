NACADA board member CHIPUKEEZY in trouble after his girlfriend is busted smoking BHANG!

Friday, 24 May 2019 - As Kenyans continue to protest the 30-year jail sentence given to a woman found in possession of bhang whose street value is estimated to be around 2,000/, it has emerged that the girlfriend of one of the NACADA board members is a serious smoker of Marijuana.





This has come to the light after comedian Kevin Muasya, alias Chipukeezy, who is a NACADA board member, took to social media to comment on the 30-year sentence handed to the lady.





Taking to Instagram, Chipukeezy commented on a post by Larry Asego who criticised the ruling and called for the decriminalization of bhang!





Chipukeezy wrote:





“ This is what Larry Asego thinks we should do..what do you think ? Ebu tell me what you think?!lets talk..i’m listening





Netizens bashed him for sitting on the fence instead of making his stand on the issue known while others spilled beans on his girlfriend’s bhang smoking habit.





See comments below.