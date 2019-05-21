MZANSI slay queen goes wild on social media and shares her bathroom selfies and men are drooling (LOOK)

, , , , 07:55

Tuesday, May 21, 2019- If you thought Kenyan socialites Vera Sidika and Corazon Kwamboka are the real deal, you haven’t seen ladies from Mzansi.

This well endowed South African socialite has caused a stir on social media after she shared these steamy photos of herself flaunting her assets in a bathroom.

Thirsty men are currently salivating while camping on her IG page.

Check out the photos below.



The Kenyan DAILY POST.

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

Nilisikia Bibi Akimwambia“Ouch,Hiyo Yako Imejikunja Kama Banana,Hii Ndio Tamu”,Nilisikia Ardhi Ipasuke Nizame

Kama kuna siku ningeuwa mtu,ingekuwa last month, I have never felt that in my entire life.Mimi siwezikosa gym and wanawake hunifuata kila ...

Contact Us

Name

Email *

Message *

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno