MUDAVADI says UHURU is living in another country and not Kenya - He is borrowing a lot of money instead of arresting his corrupt friends

Tuesday May 28, 2019 - Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, has called for the formation of an Independent Public Debt Management Authority to regulate present and future borrowing.





Addressing journalists in Nairobi on Tuesday, Mudavadi said the Government is borrowing a lot and wondered who advises the Head of State on borrowing.





Mudavadi also claimed that President Uhuru Kenyatta was out of touch with the suffering of ordinary folks and had failed to address issues of unemployment and graft.





The former Finance Minister further challenged Uhuru to use Madaraka Day celebrations to explain to Kenyans how he intends to recover looted taxpayers' money.





“When the President gave his State of the Nation Address last month (in April 2019), he glossed over issues.”





“His address was a damper that left many of us wondering whether he lives in this country or somewhere else.”





“He must use this year’s Madaraka to redeem himself,” Mudavadi said.





A report by Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) indicated that the country borrowed Sh 2.1 billion daily between January and February 2019.





This, according to the bank regulator, amounted to Sh 126.4 billion in the said period, pushing the country’s overall debt to stand at Sh 5.4 trillion.



