MOSES KURIA calls on UHURU to sack CS PETER MUNYA for banning second hand spare parts - You are killing KIKUYU businesses in Nairobi

Thursday May 23, 2019 - Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, has asked President Uhuru Kenyatta to sack Trade Cabinet Secretary, Peter Munya, for banning the importation of second hand spare parts.





Speaking on Thursday, Kuria said the ban will render millions of Kenyans especially businessmen from Mt Kenya who have invested heavily in spare parts business, useless.





“Many bad policies are making Kenyans suffer.”





“People are being pushed out of business as Ministers lie to the President that all is well,” Kuria said while calling for the sacking of the CS for incompetency.





He said traders should be allowed to import goods without being subjected to many hurdles especially when the products can’t be manufactured locally.





The legislator also slammed CSs Sicily Kariuki (Health), Mwangi Kiunjuri (Agriculture) and James Macharia (Transport and Infrastructure) for failing the Mt Kenya region electorate.

“People are suffering, they have no money, there are no jobs.”





“I urge President Uhuru Kenyatta to dissolve the Cabinet,” Kuria said.



