It is over for WETANGULA! See the hard evidence that Dubai ruler, Sheikh MOHAMMED BIN RASHID, gave UHURU and RAILA implicating him in gold scam?

Monday May 20, 2019 -Even as the high profile investigations into the gold scam continues, details have emerged of a meeting in Dubai between Dubai ruler, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum , with President Uhuru Kenyatta and AU Special Envoy Raila Odinga in a bid to recover his gold consignment.





According to reports, the meeting occurred on April 27, 2019, in Dubai, where the Sheikh allegedly produced an audio recording of the royal representative Ali Zandi communicating with a Kenyan contact by the name of Moses Wetangula.





It is believed that the audio clip was the same one that leaked online over the weekend titled “ Wetang’ula exposed in fake gold scam,” in which investigations are currently ongoing.





Reports further indicated that upon his return to Nairobi, Uhuru called the senior security bosses where he expressed his concerns over the con games.





He played the audio clip to CS Fred Matiang'i, National Intelligence Service boss Maj Gen Philip Kameru , Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai and Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho and demanded for immediate action.



