Missed? See the NUDES of Nairobi socialite QHUI TASHA that a man leaked and spread like bushfire - Is her booty natural?

Tuesday, May 21, 2019 - Nairobi’s Instagram socialite, Qhui Tasha, was embarrassed recently after her nude photos leaked online.





It’s alleged that she had sent the raunchy photos to a man who wanted to buy sex from her.





He leaked the photos after the deal went sour.





Team mafisi had the rare opportunity of seeing her naked bam that resembles an anti-hill.





Is that booty natural in the first place?





Here are the leaked nudes if you missed them?





And this is how she looks with her clothes on.