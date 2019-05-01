MIKE SONKO says he will rename Pumwani Maternity Hospital after him – Says he will never allow mothers to be frustrated by nurses and doctors again

Friday May 24, 2019 - Nairobi County Governor, Mike Sonko, has said Pumwani Maternity Hospital will be named after him.





In a press statement on Friday, the Governor said he will transform the current facility and rename it Sonko Pumwani Maternity Hospital.





He said the plan, still at its proposal stages, would be taken to the County Assembly for debate before its implementation.





According to him, once passed, he will proceed to erect a ten-storey 450-bed capacity facility and rename it ‘Sonko’.





The facility, he said, would stand side by side with the current hospital.





According to the Governor, the new facility will be composed of a paediatric ICU, an adult ICU, an HDU, staff quarters, laundry among other amenities.





However, Nairobians have warned the Governor from using their taxes in building a hospital that will be renamed after him.





Nairobians said the flamboyant Governor shoul d use his own money and leave the necessary taxes to the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA).



