MIGUNA MIGUNA will make RAILA ODINGA die of heart attack – See what he said after RAILA ODINGA caused a stampede at BURMA MARKET

Tuesday May 28, 2019-

Self-proclaimed National Resistance Movement (NRM) general, Miguna Miguna, has once again attacked NASA leader, Raila Odinga, for touring Burma Market in Nairobi on Monday.





Raila, who was accompanied by Makadara MP, George Aladwa, made a stopover at the famous meat market and greeted his supporters





Now commenting on social media on Tuesday evening, Miguna reminded Raila that the people of Burma do not need greetings but justice and compensation.





The vocal lawyer said that 18 young men died at the market when they gathered to welcome Raila from the US as he sought to ascend to power but their families are yet to get justice

The lawyer who is in exile in Canada also asked the opposition leader not to celebrate his new status when millions of his followers are living in desperation.





“ To @RailaOdinga and @orengo_james: It was at the Burma Market area that Uhuru Kenyatta who has turned both of you into dirty floor-mats murdered 18 young men during Raila's homecoming from the USA on Nov. 18, 2017. Their families need JUSTICE and COMPENSATION; not "greetings," Miguna wrote on his Twitter page.





Miguna has been faulting Raila since he was deported to Canada after participating in opposition’s mock swearing-in on January 30, 2018.



