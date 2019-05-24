Meet WAVINYA, fast rising Kenyan singer who turned away a man who wanted to give her Ksh 100,000 to have SEX with her (PHOTOs)

Friday, May 24, 2019 - Fast rising Kenyan singer, Wavinya, has revealed that she turned away a sexually starved man who wanted to slide into pants and give her Ksh 100,000 in return.

According to the sexy singer who has a body to die for, the man approached her on social media but she turned down the offer.

 “A man from my social media offered me Sh100,000  so he could take me to bed. I turned his offer down because I love being independent,” she said in a recent view.

Wavinya further revealed that she has encountered randy men who work in the music industry who demand for sex to give her airplay.

“Being a woman in this female industry is tough. There is a day I was asked for a sexual favour. I turned down the offer and they refused to give me an interview or even play my music,” the songstress added.

Here are photos of sexy Wavinya.







