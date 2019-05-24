Meet ELSIE, the lady who has wrecked EKO DYDA’s marriage, he is eating JULIANI’s left-overs (PHOTOs)

Friday, May 24, 2019 - Gospel rapper Ekodyda has been exposed by his wife, Cynthia, as a notorious womanizer.





According to Cynthia, Eko, as he is popularly known in the showbiz circles, has been cheating on her with her best friend.





Ekodyda’s wife revealed that she has walked out of her troubled marriage after 9 years and wished her cheating husband well with his new found flame.





The identity of the lady who has wrecked Ekodyda’s marriage ha s been unveiled.





Her name is Elsie, commonly known as LC in the entertainment scene, a former gospel singer who used to date popular rapper, Juliani.





Elsie and Juliani dated for quite sometime before he dumped her for Brenda Wairimu.





We understand that Elsie swept the heart of Ekodyda, forcing him to abandon his young family.





He has been camping at her house for sex.





Here are photos of Elsie, the homewrecker who has wrecked Ekodyda’s nine year marriage.