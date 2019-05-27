Media Personality TERRYANNE CHEBET throws lavish bash as she turns 40(PHOTOs)

Monday, May 27, 2019- Media personality Terryanne Chebet held a lavish birthday party over the weekend as she turned 40.





They say life begins at 40 and the TV queen did not spare any coin if photos from the lavish party held in Laikipia at Mukima House, a country house with stunning views of Mount Kenya, are anything to go by.





The guest list included former Citizen TV colleagues, Kirirgo Ng’arua and Michael Njenga.





Last year, the mother of two celebrated her birthday on a yacht in Mombasa.





See photos below.



