MATIANGI reveals why millions of Kenyans have been blacklisted by CRB - This man is a genius and he should vie for Presidency in 2022

Monday May 20, 2019 - Interior Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiangi, has revealed the reason why over half a million Kenyans have been blacklisted by the Central Reference Bureau (CRB) for defaulting loans.





Speaking on Monday when he met betting stakeholders at Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC), Matiangi said many Kenyans are on CRB because of betting.





He said many young people in Kenya have engaged in betting and they borrow money to bet and fail to repay hence their names are forwarded to CRB.





Matiangi also warned that he will deport directors of betting companies who do not have genuine work permits to engage in gambling business.





The no nonsense CS instructed the Inspector General of Police and the Director of Criminal Investigations to review the list of directors by close of business on Monday.





Matiang'i said the industry employees about 5,000 Kenyans and 100 foreigners.





However, almost all revenue goes abroad.





"Uncontrolled gambling has reorganized the financial lives of poor Kenyans in very drastic ways.”





“This money is directly pocketed by firms owned by non-Kenyans, a huge chunk of which is transferred to foreign capitals, and very little is left in circulation here in Kenya," Matiangi said.



