Massive Recruitment of Trainees by NIS

Certificate Trainee
Qualifications
·         Prospective candidates must be aged between 20-26 years
·         Be in possession of Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE), mean grade D+ or its equivalent
·         Be in possession of a relevant Certificate from a recognized institution, covering at least 6 months of study
·         Must be a Kenyan citizen without a criminal record and is physically fit
How To Apply
In order to successfully submit your profile/Resume, follow the steps below:-
·         If you already have an N.I.S Career Portal account, please proceed to log in page and update your Resume/Profile.
·         If you don’t have N.I.S Career Portal account, please proceed to registration page, to create a new account. Thereafter you will receive your login detail in your email account.
·         Note: To successfully create your profile the following documents are required as part of attachment:-
o    National ID (Mandatory)
o    Passport photo image (Mandatory)
o    University/College/Tertiary education completion certificate(s)-(Mandatory)
o    O-Level School completion certificate (Mandatory)
o    O-Level School leaving certificate(Optional)

Diploma Trainees
Qualifications
·         Prospective candidates must be aged between 20-30 years
·         Be in possession of Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE),mean grade C (plain) or its equivalent
·         Be in possession of a college diploma, earned over at least 18 months of study in a recognized institution
·         Must be a Kenyan citizen without a criminal record and is physically fit
How To Apply
Graduate Trainees
Qualifications
·         Prospective candidates must be aged between 22-31 years
·         Be in possession of Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE), mean grade C+ (plus) or its equivalent
·         Be in possession of a degree from a recognized institution
·         Must be a Kenyan citizen without a criminal record and is physically fit
How To Apply
