Massive Recruitment of Trainees by NIS

Certificate Trainee





Qualifications

· Prospective candidates must be aged between 20-26 years

· Be in possession of Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE), mean grade D+ or its equivalent

· Be in possession of a relevant Certificate from a recognized institution, covering at least 6 months of study

· Must be a Kenyan citizen without a criminal record and is physically fit

How To Apply

In order to successfully submit your profile/Resume, follow the steps below:-

· If you already have an N.I.S Career Portal account, please proceed to log in page and update your Resume/Profile.

· If you don’t have N.I.S Career Portal account, please proceed to registration page, to create a new account. Thereafter you will receive your login detail in your email account.

· Note: To successfully create your profile the following documents are required as part of attachment:-

o National ID (Mandatory)

o Passport photo image (Mandatory)

o University/College/Tertiary education completion certificate(s)-(Mandatory)

o O-Level School completion certificate (Mandatory)

o O-Level School leaving certificate(Optional)





Diploma Trainees

Qualifications

· Prospective candidates must be aged between 20-30 years

· Be in possession of Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE),mean grade C (plain) or its equivalent

· Be in possession of a college diploma, earned over at least 18 months of study in a recognized institution

· Must be a Kenyan citizen without a criminal record and is physically fit

How To Apply

Graduate Trainees

Qualifications

· Prospective candidates must be aged between 22-31 years

· Be in possession of Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE), mean grade C+ (plus) or its equivalent

· Be in possession of a degree from a recognized institution

· Must be a Kenyan citizen without a criminal record and is physically fit

How To Apply

