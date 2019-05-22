Looting galore as UHURU’s niece, NANA GECHAGA, shocks MPs with a Sh1.5 billion temporary structure-Hapa tumechezwa!

Wednesday May 22, 2019 - President Uhuru Kenyatta’s niece, Nana Gechaga, has shocked the MPs after it emerged that she constructed a temporary structure worth Sh1.5 billion.





National Assembly Investment Committee chairperson, Abdullswamad Shariff, expressed his shock at how KICC CEO Nana Gecaga awarded contracts worth Ksh1.5 billion for the construction of a temporary structure at KICC.





"Investing such an amount of money in a prefab is disturbing. On this one, they will just have to come and explain how it was done,” Shariff stated.





The proposed fabricated structure will serve as an exhibition center with the capacity to hold between 15,000 and 20,000 delegates.





According to available documents, Ksh 799,015,957 will be used for the construction of the exhibition.





Civil works and furnishing will consume another Ksh700 million. The temporary structure is expected to be complete within six months.





This comes even as it was established that the project had not been budgeted for in the 2018/19 budget estimates.





The MPs are now reading malice in the entire project that Uhuru’s niece want to set up at KICC.





