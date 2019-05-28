LOL! Some women are over-confident, Have you seen these trending PHOTOs.

Tuesday, May 28, 2019

-This thick woman is not afraid of body shamers who spend most of their time on social media platforms trolling fat women.





She rocked a bikini and paraded her thick thighs in a swimming pool.





The photos have elicited mixed reactions from social media users and we would like to hear you say on the viral photos.





Don’t you just love this woman’s confidence?





Here are the trending pics.







