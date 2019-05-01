LOL! SEXY Kikuyu LADY takes a selfie with her boyfriend & baby-daddy, thanks them for financial and emotional support.

, , , , 07:47

Wednesday, May 1, 2019-Rarely do boyfriends and baby daddies see each other eye to eye but this Kikuyu lady managed to bring her baby daddy and boyfriend together and took a beautiful selfie.

She thanked them for supporting her financially and emotionally for the sake of her little son.

Some social media users are finding this funny.  
   
She captioned the selfie.

There is nothing as great as having your baby daddy and boyfriend as friends especially if they support you financially and emotionally for the sake of the little boy



The Kenyan DAILY POST

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

Being Ungodly Causes Problems! Man Takes Love Portion To Make Women Happy But Worst Happened, It Worked On Mother-In law

It isn’t only women who constantly look for ways of getting men to like them. Men also experience difficulties attracting women to themsel...

Contact Us

Name

Email *

Message *

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno