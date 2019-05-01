Libido Failure Solutions

Libido failure has seen many families and couples part ways in the society.



Conjugal right as sexual obligation among married couple is good for peace in the house; in fact we can call it a peace maker in the house. It is also through the same process that human beings procreate but Libido Failure has left many couples in shambles.





The man cannot just function much as he wants.





But what may make a man to lose the urge to make love to his wife?





CAUSES & TREATMENTS





Life style





Eating habits. When we eat unbalanced diet the addiction to the nyama chomas of this world, the body is deprived of key nutrients that play a key role in enhancing the sex life of both man and wife. Healthy eating is thus good for vitality. We boost appetite and semen production in Man as well as uptake of natural irons, vitamin C, zinc, Magnesium,





Treatment





At Mugwenu Natural Herbal & Nutritional Clinic we got a cure and this is done in a record three days although for those with above highlighted diseases, we treat the conditions first.

Our aim is to boost the body to treat itself through proper nutrients and this we do using herbal medicines that have no side effects.





We advise our clients to eat whole grains: simsim, Bananas and groundnuts which have vitamin A that boosts fertility hormones. Some western Communities and the Baganda people of Uganda have shown to have high Libido because of they eat most of these foods.





+254740637248





CALL - +254740637248









PHYSICAL LOCATION - MAJENGO, VIHIGA COUNTY



