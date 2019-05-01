“Kwani ni nono aje,na vile uko mkonde hivi,wacha,wacha wacha” ,Nilisimama kwa dirishe nikaona hiki

Mapenzi ni tamu lakini saa zingine ni sumu.Sijui ningejinyonga ama ningefanya nini,aki vitu zingine sio za kujionea.Bibi aliamua kunitenda huku nikiona.Sijawahilia lakini hiyo siku yalitiririka huku nikishuhudia kitendo kwa nyumba yangu.





Bibi yangu tumejuana miaka 7 na hata tuko na watoto wawili.Last week nilienda kuchukua watoto kwa shule wakati walikuwa wamefunga na nikamwacha bibi akisema hasikii vizuri.

When I arrived in town I heard a call from my neighbor Caleb who told me he was at Lumuru to our children’s school.My children school with his children.Since he has a car,I told him to come with my children.





Since it was in the morning, I went to Sizzling restaurant and took tea before I headed home. But on reaching my house,I noticed that there were some murmurs in the house. At first I developed fear and anxiety to know who was talking to my wife.Ndio nikasikia mtu akisema kwa sauti ya chini,najua atakuja saa sita hivi,kutoka huku hadi Naivasha na kurudi ni 5 hours”.Nikakimya kwa mlango to hear what they were saying.Within few minutes,the man again said,”leo hata umevaa skirt,kuna kitu ndani?”Kusikia hivo roho ikaanza kudunda huku hasira zikinipanda.





Mara tu nikasikia, Kwani ni nono aje,na vile uko mkonde hivi,wacha,wacha wacha”,kuchungulia kwa dirisha I saw my neighbor who is a police officer on top of my wife as he said,”moja tu ndio niende”.Mkono ulikataa kutulia,I knocked on the window and shouted,”yaani mnanifanyia nini sasa?”.





My wife didn’t believe her eyes,she rose from the bed and ran outside with only a skirt and a blouse.The officer also walked outside and left me entering the house.I feared fighting him because he could kill me.





Immediately they disappeared I called the police asking why he can do such a thing to me,he said,”kama bibi yako ni Malaya lazima aingizwe,nitakuja tena na tena na hakuna kitu utanifanyia”.I felt like a big potato settled in my throat,I was enough to utter the next word.

Kwa hasira nilichukua number ya Dr Mugwenu,mwenye najua alisaidia rafiki yangu wakati bwanake alilala nje.Number yake ni 254740637248





At first It didn’t go thorugh,I was forced to write him an email to mugwenudoctors@gmail.com





After about 5 minutes Dr Mugwenu called me and said he had clients he was attending. He told me to visit his office so that I can explain to him in details.





On Sunday last week I visited him and he asked several questions. He even told me to take to him the bedsheet they were sleeping on and the Facebook name of the officer.





Yesterday morning, I saw 12 missed calls and on confirming, they were from that police officer. He told me that he is urinating blood and his balls have swollen.Ameniambia atanipea chochote ndio nimsamehe,sijui nfanye nini sababu akifika Friday atakuwa amekufa.





