KHALWALE mocks MUDAVADI over his ugly face! Says MUDAVADI's face does not look so Presidential and should never become one
Monday May 27, 2019-Former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale has assured ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi that he will never win the 2022 Presidential contest; not when Deputy President William Ruto is the race.
Khalwale used Mudavadi's photo to ridicule him while telling him how he had discovered that he seemed unhappy lately.
"Musalia Mudavadi, I've noted your graphic expression of anger at Williams Ruto's frequent visits to our region on my invitation," read part of his message.
"Man, if our region forms a Government with WSR, I'll have succeeded where you failed in 2002, 2007, 2013 & 2017," argued Khalwale.
