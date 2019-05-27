KHALWALE mocks MUDAVADI over his ugly face! Says MUDAVADI’s face does not look so Presidential and should never become one

Monday May 27, 2019 -Former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale has assured ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi that he will never win the 2022 Presidential contest; not when Deputy President William Ruto is the race.





Venting on Twitter, Khalwale mocked Mudavadi over a pictorial facial expression of him, which he opined that it portrayed anger after realizing that the Deputy President had made several trips to Western Kenya courtesy of him.





Khalwale used Mudavadi's photo to ridicule him while telling him how he had discovered that he seemed unhappy lately.





"Musalia Mudavadi, I've noted your graphic expression of anger at Williams Ruto's frequent visits to our region on my invitation," read part of his message.





He reminded Mudavadi that he will render him and other Presidential hopefuls in Western Kenya useless in 2022 when he will deliver the Luhya votes to Ruto’s basket and form the next Government.





"Man, if our region forms a Government with WSR, I'll have succeeded where you failed in 2002, 2007, 2013 & 2017," argued Khalwale.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



