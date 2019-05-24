KIKUYUs though! They are now selling these funny portraits of President UHURU KENYATTA, SMH!!! (PHOTOs)Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Featured Articles, Gossip and Drama, Photos, Politics 04:40
Friday, May 24, 2019 - Kikuyus are born to be entrepreneurs.
They seize every opportunity to make money.
They have now obtained images from a viral video of President Uhuru Kenyatta where he was caught off guard making some funny facial expressions and made some crazy portraits.
See photos.
