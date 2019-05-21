Kibra MP KEN OKOTH all smiles with his beautiful wife as he recuperates from Cancer in France (PHOTOs)

Tuesday, May 21, 2019- Kibra MP Ken Okoth is recuperating well from colorectal cancer if his latest photos from France where he’s recuperating are anything to go by.





The lawmaker was all smiles recently following a visit by Nairobi Woman rep, Esther Passaris in France.





The 41-year old MP was accompanied by his white wife Monica as the trio posed for pictures at the Eiffel Tower, with Mr Okoth looking healthier.





“Thank you Mheshimiwa for making time for my visit today. I know you can’t wait to return and get back in the saddle. We are all praying and rooting for you ,” Passaris tweeted.





See photos below.



