KIAMBU MCA arrested for displaying photo of DP RUTO in UHURU’s Commander-In-Chief Regalia (PHOTOs)

Tuesday, May 28, 2019- An MCA from Kiambu County has been arrested for branding his vehicle with photos of DP Ruto dressed as Commander-in-Chief of the armed forces.





The vehicle also displayed graphics of the Coat of Arms, the national flag and the phrase, Tanga Tanga’ referring to Ruto’s campaign movement.





Mr. Julius Macharia, the Weitethie MCA and his driver were arrested by Kiambu police on Monday evening while the vehicle, a Toyota Hiace, was detained at the Juja police station.









The offense attracts a jail term of not more than five years and fine not exceeding Sh5 million.





They will be arraigned in court for flouting Section 3(a) CAP 99 law of Kenya on the national flag, emblems and names Act.





See photos below.







