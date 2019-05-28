Kenyan runner wows the world after giving up millions in cash prize to rescue a collapsing rival (PHOTOs)

Tuesday, May 28, 2019-

Kenyan long-distance runner Simon Cheprot has wowed many with his incredible show of sportsmanship.





Cheprot was about to cross the finishing line in the Okpekpe International 10km Road Race in Nigeria when he noticed his opponent and countryman Kenneth Kipkemoi collapsing.





He stopped and came to the rescue of his rival which saw him lose millions in cash prize.





However, for his show of kindness and sportsmanship, he was awarded $10,000(Sh1 million) from local politician in the State of Edo.





“Cheprot was men’s title winner in 2016 and was first runner up in the 2018 edition, his ambition being to become first participant to scoop two titles since its inception in 2013.”Simon may not have fulfilled his ambition of becoming the first athlete to win two Okpekpe titles since 2013 when we began this race but he came to Okpekpe this year, ran and left as the hero.









"He did not win any medals but he won hearts,” noted Mike Itemuagbor, the event promoter.





See photos below.







