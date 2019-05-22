Kenyan Rapper KHALIGRAPH JONES unveils his heavily pregnant SEXY girlfriend (PHOTOs)

Wednesday, May 22, 2019-

Celebrated Kenyan rapper Brian Omollo alias Khaligraph Jones has finally shared photo of his heavily pregnant girlfriend.





Rumours surfaced early this year that the Kayole rapper and the lass called Georgina Muteti were expecting a baby barely months after he broke up with fellow rapper, Karimi Muriungi alias Cashy.





In an interview, Cashy alleged that after their break up, Khaligraph told her he would sire a child just to get back at her as she was also expectant. Cashy has since given birth to a bouncing baby boy called Xolani.









Well, the self-proclaimed O.G finally confirmed a baby is on the way through a post on Instagram.





See the photos below.



