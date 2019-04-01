Kenyan MAN shocked after testing his girlfriend’s loyalty on social media as another man leaks VIDEO having SEX with her 3 weeks ago.

Wednesday, April 1, 2019

-There was drama in one of the popular Telegram channels where men leak their bedroom affairs after a Kenyan man posted a photo of his girlfriend and tested her loyalty by asking whether there is any man who has sampled her goodies.





His worst fears were confirmed after a man revealed that he smashed the lady identified as Paula from Nyeri about 3 weeks ago and even posted a video he recorded when they were having sex.





He urged Paula’s boyfriend to use protection if he cares about his life because his girlfriend dishes out her flesh to every Tom, Dick and Harry.





We cannot post the sex video here but the lady was being smashed like no one’s business behind her boyfriend’s back in the leaked video.





Here’s how the drama went down in the telegram channel.



