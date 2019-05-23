Kenyan beauty queen RACHEL MARETE flaunts her bikini body as she recounts her weight loss journey (PHOTOs)

Thursday, May 23, 2019- Kenyan beauty queen, Rachel Marete, has taken to Instagram to narrate her struggle with stress and weight gain over the last 8 months.





The curvy lass revealed that she had to take a break from social media to deal with her sudden weight gain (36 Kgs) after a major life event left her wallowing in stress.





“ From September to March I would stay awake all night till 9 in the morning every single day. As a result of the imbalance from stress, my cortisone levels shot up leading the massive weight gain in just 6 months,” read part of her post.





She has however managed to shed off over 20kgs and wants to inspire fellow ladies battling with weight issues.





Check out the post and photos below.





So... this is why I have been missing since January guys... This is probably the hardest thing I’ve ever had to post. It’s scary putting myself out there like this and being so vulnerable. The short of it is I gained almost 40 kilos (80 lbs) between Sep 2018 and March 2019.





Around July last year I had a big life event happen to me and it just knocked the wind out of me. I was burned out. Perhaps it was an early 30s mid life crisis? 🤷🏾 ‍ ♀ ️ . I started having trouble sleeping. From September to March I would stay awake all night till 9 in the morning every single day. As a result of the imbalance from stress, my cortisone levels shot up leading the massive weight gain in just 6 months. (Why can’t I be those people who lose weight when stressed? 😒🤦🏾 ‍ ♀ ️ ).





I held it together for a while but after my September Mexico trip that’s when the weight gain started. Come January I was so stressed out that I ended up shutting myself indoors and barely left my house. That’s when I quit social media too. I didn’t want to unravel in front of the world.





I’ll share more details about exactly what I did to lose the 20 kilos in 2 months since I have almost 20 more to go now. I’m posting this to show that none of us is perfect. Many of you would comment and say “goals” not knowing how sad I was inside and that I was spiraling from stress. This has been a super humbling journey. Now though, I feel blessed and grateful to have gone through it.





Sometimes we gotta fall really hard so we can get up and be our best selves.







