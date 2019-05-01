KALONZO is a flip-flopping rat and doesn’t have any characteristics of being an inspiring President in 2022 - Governor Prof KIVUTHA KIBWANA

Friday May 24, 2019 - Makueni County Governor, Prof Kivutha Kibwana, has asked Wiper Democratic Movement party leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, to keep off his County’s affairs.





Speaking on Thursday as he toured Kawala area to commission various development projects, Kibwana accused Kalonzo of using some leaders in the County to frustrate his leadership.





Kibwana, who is among the most hardworking Governors in Kenya, wondered why Kalonzo, who is a former Vice President, is frustrating his work.





“I have been silent, I have not spoken about Kalonzo at all and he should be told to stop sending some people to frustrate me.”





“We respect him but if he doesn't respect us, we won't respect him," Kibwana stated.





He also said Kalonzo doesn’t have the character of a presidential material and said Ukambani region should choose another candidate to vie for the top seat in 2022.





Prof Kibwana, who is a brilliant scholar, is said to be supporting Machakos Governor, Alfred Mutua’s presidential ambitions.





Mutua has already declared that he will vie for presidency in 2022 using Maendeleo Chap Chap party.



