Jubilee MP wants UHURU to order the arrest of RAILA, he is the mastermind of the fake gold scandal – He should be sent to Industrial Area Prison

Monday May 20, 2019 - An outspoken Jubilee MP has asked President Uhuru Kenyatta to order the arrest of National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga, over the fake gold scam.





Several politicians led by Bungoma Senator, Moses Wetangula, have linked Raila to the gold scam that the police are currently investigating it.





In the scam, conmen posing as international gold merchants conned United Arab Emirates (UAE) ruler, Sheikh al Maktoum, Sh 4 billion.





The conmen led by Wetangula have mentioned Raila Odinga as one of their accomplices.

Speaking on Sunday, Kimilili MP, Didmus Barasa, asked President Uhuru Kenyatta to order the arrest of Raila Odinga.





He said Raila Odinga should be arrested the same way “police are arresting youths found in 'busaa' dens in villages”





The Jubilee elected MP also asked Deputy President William Ruto to visit Raila Odinga when he is jailed in prison.





“I request the DP Ruto, although when you were arrested and taken to Hague and Raila never came by to pay you a visit, just have a kind heart when Raila is taken to the Industrial area prison go and see him because he was once your friend," the MP stated.



