JOHO has balls of steel! See what he told RUTO on Monday that is driving him nuts-Never joke with Governor 001

Wednesday May 22, 2019

-Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho fired shots at Deputy President Dr William Ruto on Monday.





Speaking during an Iftar meal, Joho said that the Deputy President lacked the moral authority to weigh in on matters of corruption.





He defended his ODM boss, Raila Odinga, from the Ruto brigade, saying that the ODM party leader had contributed immensely to the well-being of the Kenyan people.





"Some of those that speak so negatively about the others have no moral standing whatsoever to say anything on matters corruption.”





“What moral authority does William Ruto have to speak matters corruption? What does he have? In this month of Ramdhan, we are saying the truth.”





“I have told you that a thief doesn't have two names. A thief is a thief. They don't have the moral authority to speak about others more so about eminent citizens who have contributed to our well-being as citizens of this country, “Joho said.





Joho was reacting to Ruto’s move to connect Raila to the Dubai gold scam whose chief architect is Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula.





The Kenyan DAILY POST